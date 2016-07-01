Troy Deeney, Isaac Success & Christian Kabasele agree Watford deals

Deeney led Watford to survival in their first season back in the Premier League.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has agreed a new five-year contract on the day the Hornets signed forward Isaac Success from Granada for a club record fee.

Striker Deeney, 28, had been linked to Premier League champions Leicester.

Nigerian 20-year-old Success, who scored six goals in La Liga last season, has cost a reported £12.5m and signed a five-year contract.

Watford have also signed Genk defender Christian Kabasele for a fee believed to be about £6m.

He has also agreed a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old is part of Belgium's squad at Euro 2016, but has yet to make his international debut.

Last season, Kabasele was the only outfield player in the Belgian Pro League to play every minute in both the regular season and play-offs.

In total, the 6ft 1in centre-back played 81 times for Genk after joining on a free from KAS Eupen in 2014.

Deeney, who scored 13 league goals last season, joined the Hornets from Walsall in a £500,000 deal in 2010.

"This club really means business and I want to be part of this," he said.

Meanwhile, Hornets defender Gabriele Angella has joined Udinese after being on at Championship side QPR last season.

The 27-year-old joined Watford in 2013 and made 82 appearances, scoring 10 goals, helping them to win promotion to the top flight in 2015.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.