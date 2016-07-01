Steven Fletcher: Former Sunderland striker signs for Sheffield Wednesday

Steven Fletcher scored four goals in 18 games for Sunderland last season

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed striker Steven Fletcher on a four-year contract following his release by Sunderland.

Scotland international Fletcher scored 23 goals in 108 appearances for Premier League side Sunderland after joining from Wolves for £12m in 2012.

The 29-year-old ended last season on loan with French side Marseille, for whom he scored twice in 14 games.

He has won 28 caps for Scotland, having made his debut against Croatia in 2008.

Fletcher started his career with Hibernian, scoring 52 times in 189 games to set up a £3m transfer to Burnley in 2009, before signing for Wolves after one season at Turf Moor.

