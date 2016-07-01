Greg Leigh: Bury sign ex-Bradford City full-back on a two-year deal

Greg Leigh began his career at Manchester City but failed to make a first-team appearance

Bury have signed left-back Greg Leigh from League One rivals Bradford City on a two-year deal.

Leigh, 21, scored two goals in nine games for the Bantams in his one season at Valley Parade but opted to move to Bury despite a further contract offer.

The former Manchester City trainee never made a first-team appearance but did play 42 games during a season's loan to Crewe in 2014-15.

He becomes the seventh Shakers signing this summer.

