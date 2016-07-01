Jose Mourinho: Son of Manchester United boss signs for Fulham
Jose Mourinho Jr, son of the Manchester United manager, has signed a two-year scholarship deal with Fulham.
Goalkeeper Mourinho Jr, 16, has played in the youth sides of Chelsea and Real Madrid, teams managed by his father.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me, I'll make you proud," he said on Instagram, while pictured signing his contract alongside his mother Matilde.
Fulham begin their Championship campaign against Newcastle on Friday 5 August at Craven Cottage.