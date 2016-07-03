Man City: Mikel Arteta appointed coach after retiring as player

Mikel Arteta spent six years at Everton before joining Arsenal for £10m in 2011

Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has taken up a coaching role at Manchester City under new manager Pep Guardiola.

Arteta, 34, retired from playing at the end of last season after five years at Emirates Stadium.

He won two FA Cups with Arsenal, making 150 appearances and scoring 17 goals.

"I have always been interested in more than just the playing side," said Arteta, describing working under Guardiola as "an amazing opportunity".

Arteta was seen crying after his final Arsenal match, a 4-0 win over Aston Villa on the last day of the Premier League season in May.

He began his career at Spanish giants Barcelona and had spells at Paris St-Germain, Rangers and Real Sociedad before moving to Everton.

Guardiola's first game since succeeding Manuel Pellegrini as City boss will be against Manchester United in a pre-season tournament in China on 25 July.

