Gareth Bale v Cristiano Ronaldo: Which of Euro 2016 rivals has the edge?

Media playback is not supported on this device

Euro 2016: Gareth Bale v Cristiano Ronaldo - in numbers
Portugal v Wales
Date: Wednesday, 6 July Venue: Stade de Lyon, Lyon Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and text commentary online & on BBC Sport app

Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo may be prolific team-mates for Real Madrid but on Wednesday they will become enemies for 90 minutes - or maybe more.

The two come head to head in the Euro 2016 semi-final, with Bale's Wales facing the biggest game in their history, and Ronaldo, at the age of 31, running out of time to win an international trophy with Portugal.

How do the two compare - and who has been more effective at Euro 2016?

Their record at Euro 2016

Bale, 26, has had more joy during the tournament than his Real colleague - so far at least. He has scored three goals to Ronaldo's two and they came in three different group games, whereas Ronaldo's two came in a 3-3 draw with Hungary.

Bale has scored two of his five free-kicks, with Ronaldo, 31, failing to score from 10, meaning he has zero goals from 41 free-kick attempts at major tournaments.

Graphic showing Bale has scored two of his five free-kicks (21%), with Ronaldo failing to score from 10 (0%), meaning he has zero goals from 41 free-kick attempts at major tournaments
How the two players' free-kick success rate compares

Ronaldo has had more shots than anyone else in the tournament (36), with Bale joint second - all the way down on 21 and level with Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne. Poland's Arkadiusz Milik and Ronaldo's team-mate Nani are joint fourth on 19.

Graphic showing Gareth Bale has had 21 shots - 14 on target, five off target and two blocked. Ronaldo has had 36 shots - nine on target, 13 off target and 14 blocked

Ronaldo has attempted more passes, with a much better passing accuracy than Bale - but the Welshman has had much more success with his dribbles.

Graphic showing how Bale and Ronaldo compare in different categories. Crosses and corners - Bale 10, Ronaldo one. Fouls made - Bale three, Ronaldo five. Fouls won - Bale eight, Ronaldo 12. Dribble success rate - Bale 58%, Ronaldo 22%

When they score their goals

If one of these players does prove to be the hero, when is the damage likely to be done? Bale tends to do his scoring at international level earlier on, while Ronaldo leaves it late. Some 60% of Bale's goals for Wales come in the first half, compared to 38% for Ronaldo.

Bale has scored three of his 22 goals in the opening 15 minutes, compared to two of Ronaldo's 60. Ronaldo has scored four goals in the last minute, something Bale has never achieved for his country. Yet.

Graphic showing when Gareth Bale has scored his Wales goals - 0-15 mins (three goals), 16-30 (five), 31-45 (four), 46-60 (one), 61-75 (three), 76-90+ (six)
Graphic showing when Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his Portugal goals - 0-15 mins (two goals), 16-30 (11), 31-45 (10), 46-60 (eight), 61-75 (10), 76-90+ (19)

But how about their club careers?

There is no doubt whose trophy cabinet is bigger. Neither player nor their team has won an international tournament but Ronaldo has won everything at club level.

The Portuguese has won 12 major trophies for Manchester United and Real, to Bale's three. And that's not to mention Ronaldo's three Ballon d'Or awards for the world's top player and four Golden Boots in England and Spain. Bale has none.

They are level, however, on PFA player of the year awards - two each.

Graphic showing how Bale and Ronaldo's trophy hauls compare. Champions League - Bale two, Ronaldo three; Copa del Rey - Bale one, Ronaldo two; Premier League - Bale none, Ronaldo three; La Liga - Bale none, Ronaldo one; League Cup - Bale none, Ronaldo two; FA Cup - Bale none, Ronaldo one

Head to head - who has the edge?

The two have played against each other five times in total at club level, with Ronaldo being on the winning side every time.

Date playedCompetitionBale's teamScoreRonaldo's teamWinner
13 April 2011Champions LeagueTottenham0-1Real MadridRonaldo
5 April 2011Champions LeagueTottenham0-4Real MadridRonaldo
24 January 2009FA CupTottenham1-2Man UtdRonaldo
1 March 2009League CupTottenham0-0 (1-4 pens)Man UtdRonaldo
25 April 2009Premier LeagueTottenham2-5Man UtdRonaldo

Is this the perfect time for Bale to seek revenge against his Real Madrid team-mate?

Create leagues and play against your friends in BBC Sport's new Euro 2016 Predictor game

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC