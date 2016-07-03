Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea sign Belgium striker from Marseille

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea signing Michy Batshuayi scores for Belgium at Euro 2016

Chelsea have signed Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi from Marseille on a five-year contract.

The 22-year-old is new manager Antonio Conte's first signing at Stamford Bridge.

The fee was not disclosed by Chelsea but is believed to be £33m (40m euros).

The forward, who scored 23 goals for Marseille last season, scored in Belgium's last-16 win over Hungary at Euro 2016 and also came on in their quarter-final exit to Wales.

"I am delighted to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe," said Batshuayi.

"[My Belgium team-mates] Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have told me many good things about the club, and with Antonio Conte coming in, it's an exciting time to become a Chelsea player."

Batshuayi signed for Marseille from Standard Liege in 2014 and made his international debut in March 2015 in a 5-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win against Cyprus.

Against Hungary, he scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute, converting a cross from his new club team-mate Eden Hazard.