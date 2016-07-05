Fabricio Coloccini: Former captain leaves Newcastle after eight years

Fabricio Coloccini scored seven goals for Newcastle United

Former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini has left the Championship club after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The centre-back is returning to his native Argentina to join San Lorenzo.

Coloccini, 34, made 275 appearances for the Magpies after joining from Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna in 2008.

"It is rare in football these days that a player gives such length of service to one club," managing director Lee Charnley told the Newcastle website.

"In the eight years he has been with us, Colo has become a firm friend and colleague to many players and staff, past and present, who I know will miss him.