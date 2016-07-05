Nani: Valencia sign former Man Utd winger on three-year deal

Nani won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008

Valencia have signed former Manchester United winger Nani from Fenerbahce for an undisclosed fee.

On Monday, Stoke assistant manager Mark Bowen said the Potters were "interested" in the 29-year-old, who began his career at Sporting Lisbon.

But Valencia have signed the Portugal international, who is preparing for Wednesday's Euro 2016 semi-final against Wales, on a three-year deal.

Nani joined Fenerbahce in 2015 on a three-year contract.

Having won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford, he made 46 appearances for Fenerbahce last season, scoring 12 goals as the club finished second in the Turkish Super Lig.