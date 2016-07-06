Aaron Mooy: Manchester City midfielder joins Huddersfield Town on loan

Aaron Mooy has scored six goals in 18 games for Australia

Huddersfield have signed Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Mooy, who has won 18 caps for Australia, joined City from sister club Melbourne on a three-year deal in June.

The 25-year-old played in 53 A League games for Melbourne, who he joined from Western Sydney in May 2014.

"He is an offensive central midfield player who fills the position left by Emyr Huws' departure," Terriers head coach David Wagner said.

"We have completed some very interesting permanent transfers, but sometimes the loan market also offers exciting quality like Aaron."

Huws, who was on loan at the Terriers last season, has returned to his parent club Wigan following their promotion to the Championship.

