Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff City seal permanent deal for Danish striker

Kenneth Zohore spent three years in Italy with Fiorentina

Cardiff City have signed striker Kenneth Zohore on a permanent deal.

The Danish Under-21 international has joined the Championship club on a three year contract from Belgian club KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

Striker Idris Saadi, 24, has moved in the opposite direction on a season-long loan to KV Kortrijk, a club also owned by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

Zohore, 22, scored two goals in 10 appearances during his loan spell at Cardiff last season.

He is Cardiff's third signing of the summer with Lex Immers and Frederic Gounongbe also signing ahead of the 2016-17 season.