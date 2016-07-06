Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Manchester United sign midfielder from Borussia Dortmund

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is Armenia's all-time top scorer, with 19 goals in 59 appearances

Manchester United have signed Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from German club Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old joins United for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The Armenia captain was the 2015-16 Bundesliga player of the season and scored 23 goals in all competitions.

"Henrikh is a real team player with great skill, vision and also has a good eye for goal," manager Jose Mourinho told United's official website.

"I am delighted he has chosen to sign for United.

"I believe he will make an impact on the team very quickly as his style of play is suited to the Premier League.

"We are all looking forward to working with him."

Mkhitaryan said he is "very proud" to sign for Manchester United, adding: "This move is a dream come true for me.

"I am excited to play for a club with such an illustrious history and hope to be part of it for a long time.

"I thank the trust the club and Jose Mourinho have put in me.

"Finally, I believe playing for such a great club honours my father's memory, and the inspiration and drive he gave to me when I was young."

Mkhitaryan made 140 appearances and scored 41 goals for Dortmund after joining them for £23.5m in 2013.

He is the son of one of Armenia's most famous footballers, Hamlet Mkhitaryan, and won the first of his 59 caps for his country a week before his 18th birthday.