Euro 2016: How Portugal & France players rated in final

Portugal are the new champions of Europe after beating hosts France in the final of Euro 2016.

Eder came off the bench to settle a tense match in extra time and give his country their first major international title.

BBC Sport's Chris Bevan gives his ratings from Stade de France in Paris...

Portugal

Rui Patricio (goalkeeper) - 9

Rui Patricio produced a number of fine serves, including this one in the first half from Antoine Griezmann

The chief reason his side were still in the game long enough to snatch victory in extra time. He produced a string of superb saves, the best of which was to deny Griezmann when he adjusted his position superbly.

Cedric Soares (right-back) - 8

The young Southampton defender had the edge in his battle with Dimitri Payet down Portugal's right and was a big reason France's star-studded attack found itself in a cul-de-sac.

Jose Fonte (centre-back) - 7

Strangely sloppy in possession early on but recovered his composure well after that frenetic start from the French that saw them create a flurry of chances.

Pepe (centre-back) - 8

Showed what a fine defender he is when he is not trying to influence referees with his play-acting. The veteran was at the heart of Portugal's latest shut-out, and seemed to enjoy every minute of it. Like his Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo he is now champion of Europe for club and country.

Raphael Guerriro (left-back) 8

Unlucky not to score when he hit the bar with a brilliant free-kick in extra time. Defended diligently, saw lots of the ball down the left and used it well.

William Carvalho (midfield) - 7

Another rock for Portugal and helped protect his back-line superbly. His only problems really came when Moussa Sissoko picked up the ball and drove at him.

Renato Sanches (midfield) 8

The youngest man to appear in a European Championship final at the age of 18 years and 326 days - and he was also Portugal's best outfield player. France found it virtually impossible to get past him in midfield. Bayern Munich have got themselves a frightening young talent.

Joao Mario (midfield) 7

Put over Portugal's best cross in normal time but another who was mostly employed to deny France time and space on the ball when they came over the halfway line.

Adrien Silva (midfield) - 6

Worked hard defensively but his chances to use the ball effectively were few and far between.

Nani (forward) - 7

Wasted an excellent early chance but was prepared to run himself into the ground for his team, often opening up space for his team-mates.

Cristiano Ronaldo (forward) - 5

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals at Euro 2016

This was meant to be his night, but it was effectively ended after seven minutes by Dimitri Payet's heavy challenge. He tried desperately to carry on but could not run, let alone produce any magic, and was carried off soon afterwards in tears. He returned, much happier, to collect the trophy and join the celebrations and no wonder - he has a first international title at last.

Substitutes

Ricardo Quaresma (Ronaldo, 25 mins) - 6

Given the tough task of replacing Ronaldo. Had one acrobatic effort when he came on, and worked tirelessly down the left.

Joao Moutinho (Silva, 66 mins) - 6

Provided some fresh legs in the Portugal midfield and did not let anyone down.

Eder (Renato Sanches, 79 mins) - 8

The match-winner and Portugal's hero, and it was some strike that made them European champions. The former Swansea striker caused mass celebrations on the bench, and silenced Stade de France.

France

Hugo Lloris (goalkeeper) - 6

No chance with the winner and had little else to do. He was basically a spectator until the 80th minute when he clawed away Nani's cross and then got up to deal with Ricardo Quaresma's acrobatic follow-up, which was Portugal's first shot on target.

Bacary Sagna (right-back) - 7

Had to keep his defensive discipline because of Portugal's threat on the counter-attack, but got forward too to deliver some dangerous crosses.

Laurent Koscielny (centre-back) - 7

Had little in the way of defending to do but organised the France back-line and was on his toes to step in and dispossess Nani and end a dangerous looking break late in normal time. Gave Eder space to shoot from distance but the goal was down to the quality of the finish.

Samuel Umtiti (centre-back) - 7

On the losing side despite another accomplished display that belied his lack of experience at this level. Dealt with the few crosses that Portugal did produce.

Patrice Evra (left-back) - 6

Covered a lot of ground down the left but did not make the most of some good positions when he got forward.

Paul Pogba (midfield) - 6

Solid, rather than spectacular - he did not take the game by the scruff of the neck in the way a £100m-rated player might. He got in and around the Portugal area early on as part of France's whirlwind start that saw them create a flurry of chances, but after that he was largely content to sit back and direct play rather than try to get forward and make it happen himself.

Blaise Matuidi (midfield) - 6

Along with Pogba, he helped France control possession from deep positions but was never going to be the man to open up the well-drilled Portugal defence.

Moussa Sissoko (midfield) - 8

An all-action display, and an early contender for man of the match thanks to his barnstorming runs and a couple of scorching shots that tested Rui Patricio. The Newcastle player was still France's most effective attacker despite fading slightly as the game went on.

Dimitri Payet (midfield) - 5

Lively down the left early on but could not make his deliveries count. Less effective as the game tightened up and lost possession more than any other France player - his most telling contribution was the tackle that ultimately brought an early end to Ronaldo's evening.

Antoine Griezmann (forward) - 6

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as many goals as any other player at Euro 2016

Euro 2016's top scorer could not add to his six-goal tally despite a couple of decent chances. Brought a fine early save from Rui Patricio with an improvised flying header, but was off target with a far easier chance in the air after half-time. It looked like this would be his tournament, but it was not his night.

Olivier Giroud (forward) - 6

Forced Patricio into saves with both his shots on target but they were a long way apart. Worked hard, as usual, for little reward.

Substitutes

Kingsley Coman (Payet, 58 mins) - 7

Brought some much-needed energy to the France attack and set up Griezmann's second header, but even his pace and trickery could not open up Portugal.

Andre-Pierre Gignac (Giroud, 79 mins) - 6

Inches from being France's hero when he turned to shoot against the post. That was his only real sight of goal.

Anthony Martial (Sissoko, 109 mins) - 5

Brought on for a last-gasp rescue mission after Eder's goal, but barely touched the ball.