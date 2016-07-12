Thierry Henry: Arsenal legend leaves role as club's under-18 coach

Thierry Henry scored 228 goals across two spells for Arsenal

Thierry Henry has left Arsenal after manager Arsene Wenger said he could not combine his job as a television pundit with his youth coaching role.

Henry worked with youth players as part of his Uefa A Licence course, but was not prepared to give up his media work.

Ex-Gunners captain Tony Adams, 49, is being lined up to take on the role assisting under-18s coach Kwame Ampadu.

Henry, the club's all-time record goalscorer, said he was "honoured" to have been offered the role.

The 38-year-old added: "I respect Arsene Wenger's decision and I want to wish their manager Kwame Ampadu, the boys and everyone at the club all the best for the forthcoming season."

Henry must now find a team to coach in order to complete his Pro Licence.

The former France forward is employed as a television pundit by Sky Sports and worked for BBC Sport during Euro 2016.