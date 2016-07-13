Mario Balotelli: Liverpool striker needs new club, says Jurgen Klopp

Mario Balotelli scored two goals in cup competitions and one Serie A goal for AC Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told striker Mario Balotelli to find a new club.

The Italian, 25, spent last season on loan at AC Milan but has now returned to Liverpool for pre-season training.

The former Manchester City striker has scored four goals for the Reds since joining the club in 2014.

"He's not at the stage of his career where he should be battling with four or five players for one or two positions," said Klopp.

"So it's clear we need a solution. There will be a club who would be happy to have the new Mario Balotelli."

Balotelli scored just three goals in a 23-game loan spell at the San Siro last season, and was not named in Italy's Euro 2016 squad.

Meanwhile, Klopp says the Reds are eager to resolve the future of Wales midfielder Joe Allen, who has a year left on his deal.

