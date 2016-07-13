Barcelona sign Lucas Digne from Paris St-Germain for £13.9m

Lucas Digne (right) played twice against Barcelona in the Champions League last season

Spanish champions Barcelona have signed France full-back Lucas Digne from Paris St-Germain for £13.9m (16.5m euros).

The 22-year-old, who played 33 times for Roma last season during a loan spell, joins on a five-year deal with a buy-out clause of £51m (60m euros).

He made 44 appearances for French champions PSG following his 2013 switch from Lille.

Digne, who has won 13 caps, was part of the France squad to reach the Euro 2016 final, but he never made an appearance.

He is the second Les Bleus international to join Barcelona this summer after the arrival of fellow defender Samuel Umtiti from Lyon.