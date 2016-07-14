Hibernian 0-1 Brondby

Brondby players celebrate Kamil Wilczek's early opener

A first-half goalkeeping howler from Otso Virtanen helped Brondby to a Europa League first leg second round qualifying victory over Hibernian.

Kamil Wilczec's strike on just 17 seconds was the only goal of what was a pulsating European clash.

Jason Cummings thought he had levelled in the first half but he was judged to be offside.

The decision led to Hibs' new manager Neil Lennon being sent to the stand in his first competitive game in charge.

Easter Road was still echoing to the sound of the referee's first whistle when the visitors took the lead, and it was nothing short of a nightmare for Virtanen in the Hibs goal.

Former West Brom midfielder Martin Albrechsten fired in a low shot that should have been held by the 22-year-old Finn but he spilled it horribly into the path of Wilczek, who simply slotted it home from three yards out.

Manager Lennon turned away, looked to the ground and closed his eyes as if trying to erase what he had just witnessed.

When the shock wore off, Hibs began to settle and it was not long before they were pressing for an equaliser.

Cummings came close to celebrating his new four-year contract with a goal, but Frederik Ronnow in the Brondby goal fisted away his fierce 20-yard drive.

The visiting number one kept his side ahead shortly after when he got a fingertip to a dangerous Darren McGregor header. The equaliser looked to be coming.

Just before the hour, the 11,000 Hibs fans inside Easter Road erupted as Cummings smashed home a cute Martin Boyle cross from the right-hand side, but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

A furious Lennon made his feelings clear to the fourth official and was sent to the stand for his troubles.

Head bowed again, he made his way up the tunnel still remonstrating - his first competitive match in charge already controversial.

After the break the home side continued to push and fight but as the half wore on they started to look tired.

Lennon shuffled his pack from his seat high in the stand and switched to three at the back, but the Danes continued to look dangerous on the counter attack.

The Hibs fans howled for a penalty when new striker Grant Holt looked to be tripped inside the box but his theatrical fall may well have counted against him and the Spanish referee gave the international signal for 'get up and play on'.

He did but the goal Hibs craved failed to come and they will travel to Copenhagen knowing they must find one on the road or their European adventure will be over before it has even begun.