Scotland drop seven places to 50th in world rankings

Scotland lost 3-0 away to France ahead of the Euro 2016 finals

Scotland have slipped seven places to 50th in the latest world rankings.

Gordon Strachan's side have been overtaken by Venezuela, Serbia, Korea and Norway in the latest list issued by world governing body Fifa.

It follows friendly defeats by Italy and Euro 2016 hosts France, who both impressed at this summer's finals.

World Cup qualification rivals England are down two places to 13th and Slovakia have moved up one to 23rd, with both having also been in France.

Slovenia have also slipped seven places to 64th, Lithuania are static at 127th, while Malta have dropped 10 places to 176.

The top five places - Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Germany and Chile - remain as they were.

Despite winning the European Championship, Portugal only move up two places to sixth, with beaten finalists France one behind after a jump of 10 places, both leapfrogging Spain and Brazil.

Wales, who reached the semi-finals, have moved up 15 places to 11th, while Northern Ireland drop three places to 28th despite being praised for their performances in France.

Republic of Ireland, who were also at the finals, move up two places to 31st and Iceland are rewarded for their fine performances with a rise of 12 places to a best-ever 22nd.

Scotland did not suffer the steepest decline in the top 50, with Austria falling 11 spots to 21st, the Netherlands dropping 12 to 26th, Ukraine down 11 to 30th and Russia falling nine to 38th.

Meanwhile, Greece drop out of the top 50 with a fall of 12 places to sit two places below Strachan's side.

New Zealand are the biggest risers - 45 places to 93rd.