Arsenal: Defender Rob Holding signs from Bolton for £2m

Arsenal have signed defender Rob Holding from Bolton Wanderers for a fee believed to be about £2m.

The 20-year-old, who has agreed to a long-term deal, made 30 appearances during his first senior campaign in 2015-16 and won the club's player of the season award.

"It's something you dream of as a kid," he told the club website.

The former Trotters youth player was in the England Under-21 squad that won the Toulon tournament this summer.

