Georges-Kevin Nkoudou: Tottenham sign France Under-21 winger from Marseille

From the section

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou scored 10 goals for Marseille last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Marseille winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou for £9m on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old played 41 times in all competitions for the French club last season, scoring 10 goals.

Nkoudou, a France Under-21 international, joined Marseille from fellow French top-flight side Nantes in June 2015 for £1.28m.

Spurs have also signed Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez, 21, on a season-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, winger Clinton Njie, 23, has gone to Marseille on loan until the end of the season.

Nkoudou told Spurs TV: "I can't wait to get to know the Premier League and the English game.

"It suits my playing style, it's explosive. Everyone knows I'm fast, I like to dribble around players so the English league is best for me."

Media playback is not supported on this device Focus Forum: Could Wilshere be a star at Bournemouth?

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.