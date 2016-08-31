Georges-Kevin Nkoudou: Tottenham sign France Under-21 winger from Marseille
-
- From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Marseille winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou for £9m on a five-year deal.
The 21-year-old played 41 times in all competitions for the French club last season, scoring 10 goals.
Nkoudou, a France Under-21 international, joined Marseille from fellow French top-flight side Nantes in June 2015 for £1.28m.
Spurs have also signed Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez, 21, on a season-long loan deal.
Meanwhile, winger Clinton Njie, 23, has gone to Marseille on loan until the end of the season.
Nkoudou told Spurs TV: "I can't wait to get to know the Premier League and the English game.
"It suits my playing style, it's explosive. Everyone knows I'm fast, I like to dribble around players so the English league is best for me."
