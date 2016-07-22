Norwich City's third kit: Inspired by history... or bus seats?

Steven Naismith, Martin Olsson and Jonny Howson model Norwich's 2016-17 third kit

It's that time of year when clubs unveil their kits for the new season.

And one club has given us a throwback to the past that has created plenty of reaction on social media.

Norwich City, relegated to the Championship last season, are hoping a new take on the "egg and cress" design that brought them a top-three finish in the inaugural Premier League season - and a famous Uefa Cup win over Bayern Munich - will see them enjoy another successful campaign.

They finished third in the top flight in 1993, and they've decided to make the new shirt part of their third kit.

If you haven't seen the original version before, here's former Canaries player Efan Ekoku modelling it....

Efan Ekoku is one of six players to have scored Premier League hat-tricks whose first name and surname start with the same letter. Kudos if you can name the other five...

Norwich's head of retail Steve Balmer-Walters said: "The design of the 1992-94 kit has definitely divided people's opinions over the years.

"But it's still one of the most recognisable Norwich City kits, so we wanted to create something similar."

The '93 kit may be 'recognisable' but the new version has generated a mixed response on Twitter, starting with a positive post from an ex-player who wore the original and made more than 150 league appearances for the Canaries.

And some Canaries fans share Eadie's view...

Others, though, have come up with an alternative to the club's "inspired by history" tagline...

While some questioned the artistic pedigree of those who designed the kit...

The new kit might have divided opinion - but who reckons the fans criticising it won't still end up going out to buy it? It might even become an icon if Norwich get promoted this season.