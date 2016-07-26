Gonzalo Higuain: Argentina striker joins Juventus from Napoli

Higuain scored 36 league goals in 35 games for Napoli last season

Juventus have signed Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli for £75.3m.

The 28-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Juventus after the club met his buy-out clause of 90m euros, which will be paid in two instalments.

The fee for the France-born forward is the third most expensive in history and the biggest domestic deal of all time.

Higuain, who joined Napoli from Real Madrid in 2013 for £34.5m, was linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal earlier this month.

The £75.3m fee for Higuain, who began his career with River Plate in Argentina, is third behind those paid by Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo (£80m) and Gareth Bale (£85m).

The previous highest domestic transfer was the £50m deal that took Spain striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool to Chelsea in January 2011.

Higuain won the Capocannoniere - Serie A's golden boot - last season after scoring a league record-equalling 36 goals as Napoli finished runners-up to his new club.

It was only the second time this century a player had scored more than 30 goals in a Serie A season, following Luca Toni's tally of 31 for Fiorentina in 2005-06.

The transfer could have a bearing on Manchester United's move for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, with the 23-year-old reportedly the subject of a £100m bid from the Premier League club.