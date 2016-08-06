Maidstone United 1-1 York City

Clovis Kamdjo's second-half header earned York a 1-1 draw and denied Maidstone all three points in their National League opener at the Gallagher Stadium.

Maidstone, promoted via the National League South play-offs last season, went ahead on 22 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor latched onto a punched clearance from Scott Flinders and played a neat one-two with Alex Flisher before fizzing a left-footed shot across the York goalkeeper.

But Jackie McNamara's York, who finished bottom of League Two last term, secured a share of the spoils midway through the second half when Cameroonian midfielder Kamdjo powered home a fine header from Aidan Connolly's corner.

