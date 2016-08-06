National League
Maidstone United 1-1 York City

Clovis Kamdjo's second-half header earned York a 1-1 draw and denied Maidstone all three points in their National League opener at the Gallagher Stadium.

Maidstone, promoted via the National League South play-offs last season, went ahead on 22 minutes when Bobby-Joe Taylor latched onto a punched clearance from Scott Flinders and played a neat one-two with Alex Flisher before fizzing a left-footed shot across the York goalkeeper.

But Jackie McNamara's York, who finished bottom of League Two last term, secured a share of the spoils midway through the second half when Cameroonian midfielder Kamdjo powered home a fine header from Aidan Connolly's corner.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 2Driver
  • 6Rogers
  • 8SweeneySubstituted forPaxmanat 73'minutes
  • 3Mills
  • 11FlisherBooked at 36minsSubstituted forDumakaat 73'minutes
  • 5Lokko
  • 14Murphy
  • 17Greenhalgh
  • 16Taylor
  • 15Acheampong

Substitutes

  • 4Coyle
  • 7Karagiannis
  • 10Paxman
  • 12Evans
  • 20Dumaka

York

  • 1Flinders
  • 2RooneySubstituted forRobinsonat 89'minutes
  • 5HigginsBooked at 56mins
  • 6Fry
  • 3Whittle
  • 8Heslop
  • 4Kamdjo
  • 10KlukowskiSubstituted forFelixat 90'minutes
  • 21FenwickSubstituted forBrodieat 84'minutes
  • 14Clappison
  • 12Connolly

Substitutes

  • 9Brodie
  • 13Simpson
  • 15Robinson
  • 20Felix
  • 23Dixon
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
2,495

Live Text

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Dumebi Dumaka replaces Alex Flisher.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jack Paxman replaces Dan Sweeney.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Vas Karagiannis replaces Tom Murphy.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, York City 1. Clovis Kamdjo (York City).

Booking

Jack Higgins (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, York City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, York City 0.

Booking

Alex Flisher (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Maidstone United 1, York City 0. Bobby-Joe Taylor (Maidstone United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

