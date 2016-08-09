Dundee United 3-1 Partick Thistle

Cammy Smith helped himself to a first-half hat-trick inside 20 minutes

Cammy Smith's hat-trick inside 20 first-half minutes saw Championship side Dundee United beat Partick Thistle to reach the League Cup quarter-finals.

The striker, on loan from Aberdeen, latched onto Scott Fraser's pass for the opener and grabbed his second with a high-class solo run and smart finish.

He dispatched a penalty for his treble by the 30th minute and United could have had several more by half-time.

Sean Welsh's penalty gave Thistle hope but United saw out the win comfortably.

The hosts were sluggish in the first half of their Championship opener against Queen of the South on Saturday but there was nothing to fault the way they started this tie.

United had too much pace and ingenuity for their top-flight opponents, the outstanding Scott Fraser and Tope Obadeyi causing havoc with their movement.

Obadeyi, twice, and Blair Spittal might have added further goals by the interval but United boss Ray McKinnon manager must have been happy with the three they did score.

Smith showed the benefit of a regular start on loan, taking his goal tally to four for the Terrors, the same number he scored in nearly 90 appearances for Aberdeen, though a high percentage of those outings were as a substitute.

His first was a sublime finish, gathering a delicious Fraser pass, controlling the ball then steering it behind Ryan Scully.

Smith's second goal was an excellent finish across Thistle keeper Ryan Scully

For his second, Smith picked up possession just inside the Thistle half, run away from Callum Booth then held off the defender to score when he got back to him in the box.

The 20-year-old completed his hat trick with a penalty struck straight down the middle after Ziggy Gordon blocked Blair Spittal's shot with an arm.

Thistle were given a glimpse of a way back from a penalty of their own when Chris Erskine was pushed over by Mark Durnan and Welsh scored with 25 minutes left, but United's defence held firm.

Post-match reaction:

United boss Ray McKinnon: "We played some very good football in the first half, especially the forward play, and when the penalty was given against us in the second, I was really pleased with how we reacted. We showed some resilience.

"Some of the link-up play and finishing was pretty special. Cammy's composure and movement for the goals was outstanding, he has done really well since coming in on loan. I am delighted for him.

"There were huge positives all over. Young left-back Jamie Robson was outstanding, Scott Fraser was outstanding, Blair Spittal was excellent and Tope Obadeyi playing as a lone striker was fantastic."

United hat-trick hero Cammy Smith: "The standard has been set after that. We looked dangerous every time we went forward and could have had a few more goals, but we have to be happy with our night's work. It is a great victory for us.

"It wasn't like [Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes] was pushing me out the door. We had a few chats and thought going out on loan would be best for my development. I am here to play games and long may it continue."

Thistle boss Alan Archibald: "It was awful right from kick-off - a really poor performance. I didn't see that coming.

"It was the total opposite of the weekend win [2-0] against Caley Thistle when our keeper didn't have a serious save to make. We were unrecognisable and I feel sorry for our fans that have paid good money to travel here.

"We stood off United from the kick off, made poor decisions right across the pitch and guys who are usually our leaders didn't do it tonight. Nobody got pass marks across the board. Everyone including myself has to look themselves in the mirror."