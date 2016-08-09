Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crawley Town 1.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Crawley Town
-
- From the section Football
Wolves squeezed past League Two Crawley to reach round two of the EFL Cup.
Championship side Wolves went in front through Joe Mason, who turned in a rebound after Jed Wallace hit the post.
But Enzio Boldewijn, who had earlier seen an effort blocked on the line by Conor Coady, headed the equaliser for visitors Crawley from a corner.
Coady touched in Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's knock-down to secure victory, while Crawley's Mark Connolly was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Lonergan
- 16Coady
- 6Batth
- 30Hause
- 2Doherty
- 14Evans
- 19Price
- 12WallaceSubstituted forBödvarssonat 45'minutes
- 24Brito TeixeiraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 84'minutes
- 7HenrySubstituted forHélder Costaat 45'minutes
- 10Mason
Substitutes
- 1Ikeme
- 4Edwards
- 8Saville
- 17Hélder Costa
- 22Bödvarsson
- 26Enobakhare
- 48Johnson
Crawley
- 13Mersin
- 2Young
- 6ConnollyBooked at 88mins
- 22McNerney
- 3Arthur
- 8Smith
- 4Payne
- 7Boldewijn
- 10BantonSubstituted forHarroldat 82'minutes
- 11RobertsSubstituted forYussufat 26'minutesSubstituted forBawlingat 72'minutes
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 1Beeney
- 9Harrold
- 15Yorwerth
- 17Bawling
- 18Clifford
- 21Yussuf
- 23Pappoe
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 8,252
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crawley Town 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) for a bad foul.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Yusuf Mersin.
Joe Mason (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Edwards replaces João Teixeira.
Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Matt Harrold replaces Jason Banton.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt blocked. João Teixeira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Crawley Town 1. Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kortney Hause with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).
Foul by Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Bobson Bawling replaces Adi Yussuf because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adi Yussuf (Crawley Town) because of an injury.
Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Crawley Town).
Attempt blocked. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Price.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adi Yussuf.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Teixeira with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kortney Hause (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Lewis Young.
Attempt blocked. João Teixeira (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Mason.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adi Yussuf with a headed pass.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Kortney Hause.
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adi Yussuf (Crawley Town).