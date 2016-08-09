Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Crawley Town

From the section

Conor Coady's goal was his first for Wolves since joining from Huddersfield in the summer of 2015

Wolves squeezed past League Two Crawley to reach round two of the EFL Cup.

Championship side Wolves went in front through Joe Mason, who turned in a rebound after Jed Wallace hit the post.

But Enzio Boldewijn, who had earlier seen an effort blocked on the line by Conor Coady, headed the equaliser for visitors Crawley from a corner.

Coady touched in Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's knock-down to secure victory, while Crawley's Mark Connolly was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.