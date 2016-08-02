Leroy Sane: Germany midfielder joins Man City in £37m deal

Leroy Sane helped Germany reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016

Germany midfielder Leroy Sane has completed his move to Manchester City for a fee of £37m plus add-ons.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract after leaving Schalke.

City manager Pep Guardiola said: "He is a special talent and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching."

Sane, who helped Germany reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016, scored eight goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last season as Schalke finished fifth.

"He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football," Guardiola added.

"He is fast, enjoys creating chances for others, works hard for the team and scores goals too. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well.

"At 20, he is still developing as a player but he is already a member of the German national side and I think he will be a fantastic asset to our club."

Sane said one of the reasons for joining City was to work with Guardiola.

"I think he can make me a more complete player," said Sane.

"I think I will need a bit of time to start with because it's another league and there's a different style of play, but I think I can adapt very quickly."