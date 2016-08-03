Linfield sign Josh Carson and Stephen Fallon

Coleraine's Adam Mullan is challenged by Stephen Fallon during his loan spell at Linfield

Linfield boss David Healy has added more international experience to the team by signing midfielders Josh Carson and Stephen Fallon.

Former Ipswich Town and York City player Carson has won four senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Teenager Fallon, who joins the Blues on a permanent basis after a six-month loan at Windsor Park from Swansea, has represented NI at youth level.

NI pair Roy Carroll and Sammy Clingan were signed earlier this summer.

Healy is delighted with the latest arrivals at Windsor Park as he prepares for Saturday's league opener at Ballinamallard United.

"Josh is another quality signing - he has a great left foot and is strong on his right," Healy told the club website.

"He can also play in a number of positions in the attacking area.

"I hope Stephen can hit the ground running - he left Swansea and has a lot of ability going forward.

"I hope to add another one to the squad before the transfer window closes and hopefully it will be a good one."