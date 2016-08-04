Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny rejoins Roma on season-long deal

Wojciech Szczesny arrived in Rome on Thursday to complete his deal

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has rejoined Italian side Roma on a season-long loan deal.

Szczesny, 26, made 34 league appearances for Roma during the last campaign and helped them finish third in Serie A.

The Poland international began his senior career with the Gunners in 2009 and has played 181 games for them.

He helped Arsenal win two FA Cups and shared the 2013-14 Golden Glove award for most clean sheets with Petr Cech.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.