Championship
Brighton3Nottm Forest0

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Glenn Murray (left)
Glenn Murray (left) scored 53 league goals in his first spell with Brighton from 2008-2011

Glenn Murray scored the first two goals of his second spell at Brighton & Hove Albion as they beat Nottingham Forest to claim a first league win of 2016-17.

Anthony Knockeart converted Gaetan Bong's fine cross to give Brighton the lead in an otherwise even first half.

Bournemouth loanee Murray doubled the lead from close range after the break and he tapped in his second late on.

Defeat was Forest's first of the season under new head coach Philippe Montanier, who joined in June.

Relive Brighton's win over Nottingham Forest

Adding victory to their draw at Derby on the opening day, the result saw Brighton go to the top the table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.

Murray returned to the Seagulls on a season-long loan this summer and his second-half goals made the points safe as Brighton, who finished third in the Championship last season, took control after half-time.

Tomer Hemed went close to adding further goals for the hosts, while Czech Republic winger Jiri Skalak had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.

Forest have now conceded three goals in both of the first two league games, while Brighton are yet to concede this season.

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 13StockdaleSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
  • 23Rosenior
  • 2Bruno
  • 5Dunk
  • 3BongBooked at 43mins
  • 11Knockaert
  • 14Sidwell
  • 7KayalSubstituted forStephensat 76'minutes
  • 8SkalakSubstituted forNorwoodat 83'minutes
  • 17Murray
  • 10HemedBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBaldockat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 6Stephens
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Murphy
  • 21Norwood
  • 30Lua Lua
  • 43White

Nottm Forest

  • 30Henderson
  • 4Mancienne
  • 27Perquis
  • 40IacovittiBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPatersonat 74'minutes
  • 17PereiraBooked at 73mins
  • 10Lansbury
  • 22KasamiBooked at 45mins
  • 11Osborn
  • 35BurkeBooked at 67minsSubstituted forVelliosat 78'minutes
  • 14Veldwijk
  • 19WardSubstituted forTraoreat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lichaj
  • 6Traore
  • 21Paterson
  • 24Vaughan
  • 39Vellios
  • 41Cash
  • 43Smith
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
25,748

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home20
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 0.

Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.

Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

David Stockdale went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.

Delay in match David Stockdale (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.

Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lars Veldwijk (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hildeberto Pereira.

Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Lars Veldwijk (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury following a set piece situation.

Booking

Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.

Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a through ball.

Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).

Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pajtim Kasami.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood replaces Jiri Skalak.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Baldock following a fast break.

Damien Perquis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Oliver Burke.

Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jiri Skalak.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton21103034
2Norwich11004133
3QPR11003033
4Ipswich11004223
5Bristol City11002113
6Huddersfield11002113
7Fulham11001013
8Reading11001013
9Sheff Wed11001013
10Nottm Forest210146-23
11Rotherham10102201
12Wolves10102201
13Birmingham10100001
14Cardiff10100001
15Derby10100001
16Burton100134-10
17Brentford100112-10
18Wigan100112-10
19Aston Villa100101-10
20Newcastle100101-10
21Preston100101-10
22Barnsley100124-20
23Blackburn100114-30
24Leeds100103-30
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC