Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Nottingham Forest
Glenn Murray scored the first two goals of his second spell at Brighton & Hove Albion as they beat Nottingham Forest to claim a first league win of 2016-17.
Anthony Knockeart converted Gaetan Bong's fine cross to give Brighton the lead in an otherwise even first half.
Bournemouth loanee Murray doubled the lead from close range after the break and he tapped in his second late on.
Defeat was Forest's first of the season under new head coach Philippe Montanier, who joined in June.
Adding victory to their draw at Derby on the opening day, the result saw Brighton go to the top the table ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures.
Murray returned to the Seagulls on a season-long loan this summer and his second-half goals made the points safe as Brighton, who finished third in the Championship last season, took control after half-time.
Tomer Hemed went close to adding further goals for the hosts, while Czech Republic winger Jiri Skalak had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.
Forest have now conceded three goals in both of the first two league games, while Brighton are yet to concede this season.
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13StockdaleSubstituted forat 90+7'minutes
- 23Rosenior
- 2Bruno
- 5Dunk
- 3BongBooked at 43mins
- 11Knockaert
- 14Sidwell
- 7KayalSubstituted forStephensat 76'minutes
- 8SkalakSubstituted forNorwoodat 83'minutes
- 17Murray
- 10HemedBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBaldockat 75'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 6Stephens
- 9Baldock
- 15Murphy
- 21Norwood
- 30Lua Lua
- 43White
Nottm Forest
- 30Henderson
- 4Mancienne
- 27Perquis
- 40IacovittiBooked at 59minsSubstituted forPatersonat 74'minutes
- 17PereiraBooked at 73mins
- 10Lansbury
- 22KasamiBooked at 45mins
- 11Osborn
- 35BurkeBooked at 67minsSubstituted forVelliosat 78'minutes
- 14Veldwijk
- 19WardSubstituted forTraoreat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 6Traore
- 21Paterson
- 24Vaughan
- 39Vellios
- 41Cash
- 43Smith
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 25,748
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 0.
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
Foul by Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest).
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
David Stockdale went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.
Delay in match David Stockdale (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Lars Veldwijk (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hildeberto Pereira.
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Lars Veldwijk (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Henri Lansbury following a set piece situation.
Booking
Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a through ball.
Foul by Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest).
Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Hildeberto Pereira (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pajtim Kasami.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood replaces Jiri Skalak.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Baldock following a fast break.
Damien Perquis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Apostolos Vellios replaces Oliver Burke.
Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jiri Skalak.