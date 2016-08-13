Match ends, Morecambe 2, Blackpool 1.
Morecambe 2-1 Blackpool
A second-half goal from Michael Rose gave Morecambe the three points in their first ever English Football League meeting with Blackpool.
The visitors had taken the lead midway through the first half through Brad Potts, but Dunn levelled on the stroke of half-time.
Morecambe started brightly with a long-range Rose free-kick forcing visiting goalkeeper Sam Slocombe to tip the ball onto the crossbar as it looked set for the top-right corner.
Blackpool started to get the better of the game with defender Tom Aldred volleying over from close range after latching on to Michael Cain's corner.
And it was Gary Bowyer's side who opened the scoring on 23 minutes as former Carlisle man Potts turned superbly in the box and drilled a low shot that beat goalkeeper Barry Roche low to his right.
The Tangerines continued to look the sharper, with Bright Osayi-Samuel firing just over and Kelvin Mellor heading a corner wide from a good position.
Morecambe had been second best for much of the half but levelled in stoppage time from the penalty spot.
Tom Barkhuizen was brought down by Jim McAlister and Dunn stepped up to send Slocombe the wrong way.
The second half was a scrappy affair with few chances but Morecambe took the points with a superb counter-attack goal 14 minutes from the end.
Barkhuizen broke past Colin Daniel and found Rose, who made a run from midfield before slotting past Slocombe.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 2WakefieldBooked at 41mins
- 5Edwards
- 16Whitmore
- 14ConlanSubstituted forEllisonat 65'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 24RoseBooked at 70mins
- 9BarkhuizenSubstituted forMullinat 85'minutes
- 20DunnSubstituted forFlemingat 88'minutes
- 10Molyneux
- 23Stockton
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 7Mullin
- 11Ellison
- 12Nizic
- 17Fleming
- 18Turner
Blackpool
- 1Slocombe
- 2Mellor
- 5RobertsonBooked at 59mins
- 15Aldred
- 3TaylorBooked at 4minsSubstituted forDanielat 45'minutes
- 8Potts
- 4McAlister
- 22Pugh
- 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forCullenat 72'minutes
- 26CainSubstituted forYeatesat 77'minutes
- 7Vassell
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 9Cullen
- 12Letheren
- 14Herron
- 16Nolan
- 17Yeates
- 23Daniel
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 3,676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 2, Blackpool 1.
Attempt missed. Mark Yeates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Alex Whitmore (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Andrew Fleming replaces Jack Dunn.
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt saved. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Yeates replaces Michael Cain.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Blackpool 1. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Attempt saved. Clark Robertson (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Bright Samuel.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Liam Wakefield.
Booking
Michael Rose (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Attempt saved. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Attempt blocked. Colin Daniel (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Lee Molyneux (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Kevin Ellison replaces Luke Conlan.
Michael Cain (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Booking
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Jack Dunn (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).