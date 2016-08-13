Morecambe 2-1 Blackpool

A second-half goal from Michael Rose gave Morecambe the three points in their first ever English Football League meeting with Blackpool.

The visitors had taken the lead midway through the first half through Brad Potts, but Dunn levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Morecambe started brightly with a long-range Rose free-kick forcing visiting goalkeeper Sam Slocombe to tip the ball onto the crossbar as it looked set for the top-right corner.

Blackpool started to get the better of the game with defender Tom Aldred volleying over from close range after latching on to Michael Cain's corner.

And it was Gary Bowyer's side who opened the scoring on 23 minutes as former Carlisle man Potts turned superbly in the box and drilled a low shot that beat goalkeeper Barry Roche low to his right.

The Tangerines continued to look the sharper, with Bright Osayi-Samuel firing just over and Kelvin Mellor heading a corner wide from a good position.

Morecambe had been second best for much of the half but levelled in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Tom Barkhuizen was brought down by Jim McAlister and Dunn stepped up to send Slocombe the wrong way.

The second half was a scrappy affair with few chances but Morecambe took the points with a superb counter-attack goal 14 minutes from the end.

Barkhuizen broke past Colin Daniel and found Rose, who made a run from midfield before slotting past Slocombe.

Report supplied by the Press Association.