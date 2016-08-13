Premier League
Hull2Leicester1

Hull City 2-1 Leicester City

By Chris Bevan

BBC Sport

Adama Diomande scores Hull's first goal against Leicester
Adama Diomande (number 20, left) was awarded Hull's opening goal, the first of the new Premier League season, although Abel Hernandez (right) also got a touch

Leicester's defence of their Premier League title began with a shock defeat at newly promoted Hull, who are managerless and relegation favourites.

Under caretaker boss Mike Phelan, Hull took the lead when Adama Diomande and Abel Hernandez combined acrobatically, with Diomande awarded the goal.

Riyad Mahrez replied from the penalty spot at the start of the second half after Demarai Gray had been fouled.

But Robert Snodgrass earned the Tigers victory after a cross was not cleared.

Danny Simpson's clearance from Ahmed Elmohamady's ball into the area only found Snodgrass on the edge of the box, and he drilled home.

It is the first time the reigning English champions have started the season with a defeat since 1989, when Arsenal lost at Manchester United.

What was wrong with Leicester?

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri's Leicester side lost only three league games in 2015-16

The Foxes' title success was built on a solid defence and clinical finishing, but they managed neither at the KCOM Stadium.

With Robert Huth suspended, summer signing Luis Hernandez came into the Leicester back four, which looked vulnerable whenever Hull attacked down the flanks.

The defending champions also struggled up front, with Jamie Vardy missing their best chances - and they needed the help of referee Mike Dean for their equaliser.

Tom Huddlestone appeared to stand on Gray's heels outside the Hull area, but he fell into the box and Dean pointed to the spot.

Vardy, who scored 24 Premier League goals last season, miscued badly from two Musa pull-backs and had another follow-up effort blocked by Jake Livermore after Christian Fuchs' shot was saved.

But otherwise Leicester created little against a makeshift Hull defence that featured midfielder Livermore at centre-half alongside Curtis Davies.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hull were smarter than Leicester admits Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri

Analysis: Foxes off-balance - Waddle

Jamie Vardy and Claudio Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri and Jamie Vardy spoke about Leicester's misfiring attack during the game

BBC Radio 5 live analyst Chris Waddle felt the balance of Claudio Ranieri's side was wrong, with Gray, Musa and Vardy often all in the same area of the pitch.

"Mahrez was great on the left but Gray kept cutting in from the left and the two strikers Musa and Vardy were almost holding hands with him.

"N'Golo Kante has been sold so Andy King was playing in front of their defence, but he did not look like he has the energy to play there.

"King likes to get forward - dropping off and getting the ball like Kante did is not his strength."

A dream start for unfancied Hull

Hull fans protest before kick-off
Hull fans protested against owner Assam Allam before kick-off

There was a distinct lack of a party atmosphere at the KCOM Stadium as the game started, with home fans protesting against current owner Assam Allam and a lot of empty seats as well as banners.

With no manager to replace Steve Bruce, no new signings since they were promoted via the play-offs and talk of a takeover, it was a far from ideal way for Hull to mark their return to the Premier League.

Phelan's wafer-thin squad was expected to be cannon fodder for the champions, but he had clearly prepared them well because they started solidly and soon began causing Leicester problems.

Their spectacular and slightly bizarre opening goal came from a well-worked corner routine that saw Davies nod on at the near post.

They looked lively down the flanks, especially the impressive Elmohamady down the right, and rarely looked in danger when Leicester attacked.

The Foxes only lost three out of 38 league games last season - to Arsenal twice and Liverpool - but while Hull's success was unexpected, it was also fully deserved for their organisation and endeavour.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Hull caretaker-boss Mike Phelan

Man of the match: Hull defender Curtis Davies

Hull defender Curtis Davies wins a header against Jamie Vardy
Not only did Davies set up his side's first goal, he marshalled their defence superbly, making more interceptions (eight) and clearances (15) than any other Tigers player

What next?

Leicester face Arsenal in their first home game of the new season next Saturday, the same day Hull travel to Swansea.

Line-ups

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14Livermore
  • 6DaviesBooked at 71mins
  • 3Robertson
  • 7Meyler
  • 8Huddlestone
  • 11ClucasBooked at 83mins
  • 10Snodgrass
  • 9Hernández
  • 20Diomande

Substitutes

  • 12Kuciak
  • 15Maloney
  • 28Tymon
  • 29Bowen
  • 32Luer
  • 36Olley
  • 37Clackstone

Leicester

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 17SimpsonBooked at 33minsSubstituted forUlloaat 83'minutes
  • 2Hernández
  • 5Morgan
  • 28FuchsBooked at 29mins
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10KingSubstituted forAmarteyat 68'minutes
  • 4Drinkwater
  • 22GraySubstituted forOkazakiat 68'minutes
  • 7Musa
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 3Chilwell
  • 11Albrighton
  • 13Amartey
  • 14Kapustka
  • 20Okazaki
  • 21Zieler
  • 23Ulloa
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
21,037

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Hull City 2, Leicester City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Leicester City 1.

Attempt saved. Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Musa (Leicester City).

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City).

Attempt blocked. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Danny Simpson.

Booking

Sam Clucas (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sam Clucas (Hull City).

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ahmed Musa (Leicester City).

Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).

Attempt saved. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.

Attempt missed. Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Musa.

Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Curtis Davies (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Daniel Amartey replaces Andy King.

Substitution

Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Demarai Gray.

Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Abel Hernández (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater.

Attempt missed. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull11002113
2Man City11002113
3Swansea11001013
4West Brom11001013
5Everton10101101
6Middlesbrough10101101
7Southampton10101101
8Stoke10101101
9Tottenham10101101
10Watford10101101
11Arsenal00000000
12Bournemouth00000000
13Chelsea00000000
14Liverpool00000000
15Man Utd00000000
16West Ham00000000
17Leicester100112-10
18Sunderland100112-10
19Burnley100101-10
20Crystal Palace100101-10
View full Premier League table

