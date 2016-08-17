Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Cardiff City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Blackburn defender Shane Duffy scored two first-half own goals and was sent off in injury time as Cardiff won for the first time this season.
Declan John's 14th-minute shot hit a post and went in off Duffy, before the Republic of Ireland defender headed home Peter Whittingham's free-kick.
That was his third own goal of the season, having also put through his own net in Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Wigan.
Danny Graham pulled one back before Duffy was shown a second yellow card.
The former Everton defender was dismissed for kicking the ball at an opponent in the fifth minute of added time.
Defeat for Blackburn was their third in as many Championship matches this season, and they are bottom of the table on goal difference.
They were the architects of their own downfall at a sparsely populated Cardiff City Stadium.
The home side were approaching five and a half hours without a goal when a huge slice of luck came their way with Duffy's opener.
His misfortune was just beginning, though, and he doubled Cardiff's advantage by deflected home Whittingham's free-kick on 20 minutes.
Cardiff forward Anthony Pilkington should have made it three before the break, but he dragged a shot wide, then fired past a post after Lex Immers' set-up.
Rovers got back into contention when Graham shrugged off Bruno Manga and beat David Marshall at his near post.
And Duffy's dreadful day was rounded off with an injury-time red card.
Cardiff manager Paul Trollope:
"I'm pleased to get off the mark, even if we made it a bit harder than it should have been. The win will breed confidence, but you can't relax.
"Maybe for an hour or two, but then attention turns to Fulham on Saturday.
"We were determined to bounce back, but we have been very calm in the group.
"We knew the first win would come, but we have to build and grow from it."
Blackburn boss Owen Coyle:
"Coming into the club there's a number of situations I've inherited. Shane, Ben Marshall... there have been offers that were rejected a couple of weeks ago.
"But what you have in the modern game is third-party interest, somebody in one ear telling you one thing, someone else in the other ear telling you another.
"They have their heads turned and you've got to manage that in the modern game.
"When you step on that field you've got to be at your best and be at your maximum and, unfortunately, that's not happened tonight."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 4Morrison
- 16Connolly
- 2PeltierSubstituted forK Harrisat 58'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 17Gunnarsson
- 7Whittingham
- 8Ralls
- 12John
- 10ImmersSubstituted forHuwsat 88'minutes
- 13PilkingtonSubstituted forGounongbeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Gounongbe
- 11Noone
- 21Moore
- 24K Harris
- 25Huws
- 26Zohore
- 29Ajayi
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 6Lowe
- 22DuffyBooked at 90mins
- 3Greer
- 20Hendrie
- 10MarshallSubstituted forFeeneyat 88'minutes
- 8Byrne
- 21AkpanBooked at 71minsSubstituted forLenihanat 84'minutes
- 32Conway
- 12Graham
- 9StokesSubstituted forGallagherat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Feeney
- 19Gallagher
- 23Guthrie
- 26Lenihan
- 28Mahoney
- 33Raya
- 34Wharton
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 14,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers).
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Gordon Greer tries a through ball, but Shane Duffy is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Frederic Gounongbe (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Blackburn Rovers).
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Gounongbe (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney replaces Ben Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Emyr Huws replaces Lex Immers.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Foul by Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aron Gunnarsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Darragh Lenihan replaces Hope Akpan.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Blackburn Rovers 1. Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Matthew Connolly (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Frederic Gounongbe replaces Anthony Pilkington.
Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gordon Greer (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Booking
Hope Akpan (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Declan John.
Foul by Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City).
Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Jack Byrne.
Booking
Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City).
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Kadeem Harris (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Morrison.
Booking
Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lex Immers (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.