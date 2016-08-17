Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Reading 1.
Newcastle United 4-1 Reading
Newcastle secured their first win since relegation to the Championship as they beat Reading at St James' Park.
After Dwight Gayle had a goal disallowed for handball, the hosts went ahead when Isaac Hayden was first to react to a loose ball in the box.
Garath McCleary equalised from the spot on the stroke of half-time.
Matt Ritchie's penalty edged the hosts ahead again, while Gayle's free-kick and close-range finish secured Newcastle an emphatic victory.
Roy Beerens thought he had scored Reading's second goal but his effort was ruled out for offside.
Rafael Benitez's side, playing in the second tier for the first time since 2009-10, had lost their opening two matches at Fulham and at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.
Newcastle started the stronger but had Gayle booked when he turned the ball into the back of the net with his left hand.
Debutant Ciaran Clark headed a Jonjo Shelvey corner over the crossbar, before Hayden pounced after Ali Al-Habsi saved a Ritchie free-kick
Reading grew in confidence and Beerens hit the bar, while McCleary scored from the spot after Clark brought down John Swift.
Ritchie put his spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner to restore Newcastle's lead and Gayle's 30-yard free-kick and close-range finish made sure of a much-needed victory.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez:
"It was important for me, for the fans, for the players, for everyone here to get three points today.
"The first two games without playing so badly, we didn't get any points.
"Today we showed character, a good reaction after the goal we conceded, and that's what we have we to do, play well sometimes and show character all the time."
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I think if you look at the game in total, we were the better team in how we played. If we concede goals like this every time, we're going to make it very hard for ourselves.
"But, if you look at the way we played in our intention and style of play with what we did on the pitch, I think we can be very proud of the guys as they've done a very good job.
"We had a lot of possession and created some very good chances and were a threat coming forward.
"If we keep on playing the way we did today, I'm sure we're going to be winning a lot of games."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 28Sels
- 8Anita
- 18Mbemba
- 2Clark
- 3Dummett
- 14Hayden
- 12Shelvey
- 11RitchieSubstituted forAaronsat 90'minutes
- 17PérezSubstituted forLascellesat 76'minutes
- 20GouffranSubstituted forColbackat 84'minutes
- 9GayleBooked at 3mins
Substitutes
- 4Colback
- 5Hanley
- 6Lascelles
- 16Aarons
- 22Janmaat
- 26Darlow
- 32Armstrong
Reading
- 26Al Habsi
- 2GunterBooked at 49mins
- 5McShane
- 4van den Berg
- 11ObitaBooked at 19mins
- 6EvansBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMendesat 83'minutes
- 23WilliamsBooked at 40mins
- 12McCleary
- 8Swift
- 7BeerensSubstituted forMeiteat 79'minutes
- 18KermorgantBooked at 62mins
Substitutes
- 3Cooper
- 9Mendes
- 10Rakels
- 19Meite
- 21Quinn
- 30Watson
- 31Jaakkola
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 48,209
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, Reading 1.
Foul by Joseph Mendes (Reading).
Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. John Swift (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Isaac Hayden.
Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Gunter.
Joseph Mendes (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Rolando Aarons replaces Matt Ritchie.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 4, Reading 1. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isaac Hayden.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McShane (Reading).
Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey tries a through ball, but Dwight Gayle is caught offside.
Foul by John Swift (Reading).
Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jack Colback replaces Yoan Gouffran.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Joseph Mendes replaces George Evans.
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Yakou Meite replaces Roy Beerens.
Attempt missed. George Evans (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Roy Beerens (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamaal Lascelles replaces Ayoze Pérez.
Foul by Joey van den Berg (Reading).
Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Reading. John Swift tries a through ball, but Garath McCleary is caught offside.
Danny Williams (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United).
Corner, Reading. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Reading 1. Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
George Evans (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by George Evans (Reading).
Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yann Kermorgant (Reading).