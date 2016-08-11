Luke Ayling: Bristol City right-back signs for Leeds United

Luke Ayling made 95 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions

Leeds United have signed right-back Luke Ayling from Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

Ayling, who played 33 league games for the Robins last season as they finished 18th in the second tier, has signed a three-year contract at Elland Road.

The 24-year-old joined Bristol City in July 2014 from Yeovil, where he had played in 162 league matches.

He started his career at Arsenal, but failed to make a senior appearance before joining the Glovers in 2010.

