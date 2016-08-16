Jonathan Calleri: West Ham sign Argentine striker on a season-long loan

Jonathan Calleri scored nine goals in 12 Copa Libertadores ties for Sao Paulo

West Ham have completed the signing of Argentina striker Jonathan Calleri on a season-long loan from Uruguay's Deportivo Maldonado.

Calleri played at the Rio Olympics as Argentina went out at the group stage.

The 22-year-old spent the first six months of the year on loan with Brazilian side Sao Paulo and was top scorer in the Copa Libertadores.

He goes straight into the squad for Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg at Astra Giurgiu.

Calleri, who has also played for Boca Juniors, has scored 39 goals in 90 appearances over the past two seasons.

