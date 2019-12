Scottish players in English Premier League

From the section

Arsenal

None

Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser, 22, midfielder (return from loan with Ipswich Town)

Josh Carmichael, 21, midfielder

Departure: Matt Ritchie, 26, midfielder (£10.2m to Newcastle United)

Burnley

George Boyd, 30, midfielder

Ineligible: Scott Arfield, 27, midfielder (capped by Canada)

Departure: Matt Gilks, 34, goalkeeper (to Rangers)

Chelsea

None

Crystal Palace

James McArthur, 28, midfielder

Departure: Chris Kettings, 23, goalkeeper (to Oldham Athletic)

Everton

Ineligible: James McCarthy, midfielder (capped by Republic of Ireland)

Aiden McGeady, midfielder (capped by Republic of Ireland)

Hull City

Allan McGregor, 34, goalkeeper

Shaun Maloney, 33, midfielder

Andrew Robertson, 22, left-back

Robert Snodgrass, 28, midfielder

Leicester City

None

Liverpool

Ryan Fulton, 20, goalkeeper (on loan from Liverpool)

Manchester City

None

Manchester United

None

Departure: Donald Love, 21, right-back (£5.5m combined with Paddy McNair to Sunderland)

Middlesbrough

Jordan Rhodes, 26, forward

Arrival: Jordan McGhee, 20, right-back (on loan from Hearts)

Southampton

Matt Targett, 20, left-back (English-born, played for Scotland U19s and England U21s)

Sam Gallagher, 20, striker (English-born, played for Scotland U19s and England U19s)

Stoke City

Phil Bardsley, 31, right-back

Charlie Adam, 30, midfielder

Sunderland

Liam Bridcutt, 27, midfielder (returned from loan to Leeds United)

Arrival: Donald Love, 21, right-back (combined £5.5m with Paddy McNair from Manchester United)

Departures: Steven Fletcher, 29, forward (joined Sheffield Wednesday)

Michael Mandron, 21, forward (joined Eastleigh)

Swansea City

Stephen Kingsley, 22, left-back

Jay Fulton, 22, midfielder

Oliver McBurnie, 20, forward

Billy King, 20, midfielder (on loan to Southend)

Tottenham Hotspur

None

Watford

Ikechi Anya, 28, midfielder

West Bromwich Albion

James Morrison, 30, midfielder

Darren Fletcher, 32, midfielder

Arrival: Matt Phillips, 25, midfielder (£5.5m from QPR)

West Ham United

Stephen Hendrie, 22, left-back (on loan to Blackburn Rovers after loan to Southend)