Cardiff City's Stuart O'Keefe suffers suspected broken arm
- From the section Football
Cardiff City midfielder Stuart O'Keefe is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken arm.
O'Keefe went off injured during extra time in Cardiff's 1-0 EFL Cup reverse to Bristol Rovers on Thursday.
"We are not sure, it is a suspected broken arm I think and I think there was a wee noise with the incident," manager Paul Trollope said.
Former Crystal Palace midfielder O'Keefe left the Memorial Ground with his arm in a sling.
Cardiff face QPR on Sunday and Bluebirds boss Trollope has confirmed he hopes to complete a deal for Wales and Wigan midfielder Emyr Huws before then.