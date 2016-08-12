Cardiff City's Stuart O'Keefe suffers suspected broken arm

Stuart O'Keefe
Stuart O'Keefe spent time on loan with Blackpool before joining Cardiff from Crystal Palace

Cardiff City midfielder Stuart O'Keefe is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken arm.

O'Keefe went off injured during extra time in Cardiff's 1-0 EFL Cup reverse to Bristol Rovers on Thursday.

"We are not sure, it is a suspected broken arm I think and I think there was a wee noise with the incident," manager Paul Trollope said.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder O'Keefe left the Memorial Ground with his arm in a sling.

Cardiff face QPR on Sunday and Bluebirds boss Trollope has confirmed he hopes to complete a deal for Wales and Wigan midfielder Emyr Huws before then.

