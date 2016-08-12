Cardiff City's Stuart O'Keefe suffers suspected broken arm

Stuart O'Keefe spent time on loan with Blackpool before joining Cardiff from Crystal Palace

Cardiff City midfielder Stuart O'Keefe is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected broken arm.

O'Keefe went off injured during extra time in Cardiff's 1-0 EFL Cup reverse to Bristol Rovers on Thursday.

"We are not sure, it is a suspected broken arm I think and I think there was a wee noise with the incident," manager Paul Trollope said.

Former Crystal Palace midfielder O'Keefe left the Memorial Ground with his arm in a sling.

Cardiff face QPR on Sunday and Bluebirds boss Trollope has confirmed he hopes to complete a deal for Wales and Wigan midfielder Emyr Huws before then.