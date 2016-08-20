Match ends, Nottingham Forest 4, Wigan Athletic 3.
Nottingham Forest 4-3 Wigan Athletic
Defender Thomas Lam scored a 93rd-minute winner for Nottingham Forest in a seven-goal thriller against Wigan.
Britt Assombalonga put Forest ahead and injured himself in the process after pouncing on a poor Dan Burn backpass.
Michael Jacobs equalised and Forest's Matty Cash hit the post before Oliver Burke restored the Reds' lead.
Wigan's Adam Bogdan saved an Apostolos Vellios penalty, and Will Grigg scored for the Latics either side of Burke's second before Lam's shot won it.
Twice it had seemed that Northern Ireland international Grigg, who scored 29 goals for club and country last season, had done enough to ensure the Latics would take a point from the City Ground, first heading home from close range before making it 3-3 after 86 minutes with a half-volley.
Philippe Montanier's Forest, who won their season opener against Burton with an equally dramatic 4-3 result, have now conceded 11 goals from five games in all competitions this season.
Both sides punished each other in an error-riddled contest which almost started with Grigg capitalising on a defensive mix-up before Assombalonga took advantage in similar circumstances moments later.
Burke's first was the pick of the goals, chesting down a ball from Chris Cohen on the edge of the area before coolly finishing with his right foot.
Substitute Vellios, who had earlier produced a volley on the turn to test Bogdan, then had his penalty easily dealt with by the goalkeeper after Craig Morgan fouled Cohen.
That allowed Wigan to hit back in a frenzied finish which was ultimately decided by Lam in injury time.
Nottingham Forest head coach Philippe Montanier: "We left it too open for Wigan to come back three times. I can accept that happening once. But to repeat it again and again, we will give ourselves more problems in the future if we do that.
"We do have the players here to change things. It is a mental issue. Our defenders take a lot of risk and when we attack we need a better balance defensively."
"I enjoy the spirit of the team and we showed our character to win. But there needs to be a balance. We have to learn quickly, because I cannot accept this."
Wigan manager Gary Caldwell: "We played well again but ultimately we did not get anything again.
"I was not very impressed to be honest. We needed to take our opportunities. We needed to defend better than we did."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 30HendersonBooked at 90mins
- 17Pereira
- 4Mancienne
- 28LamBooked at 68mins
- 13FoxSubstituted forLichajat 39'minutes
- 22KasamiSubstituted forMillsat 84'minutes
- 8CohenBooked at 58mins
- 41CashBooked at 9mins
- 35Burke
- 9AssombalongaSubstituted forVelliosat 15'minutes
- 11Osborn
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 5Mills
- 10Lansbury
- 19Ward
- 24Vaughan
- 39Vellios
- 43Smith
Wigan
- 1Bogdan
- 20MorganBooked at 72mins
- 33Burn
- 23Warnock
- 31WildschutBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBurkeat 64'minutes
- 16MacDonaldSubstituted forPowellat 64'minutes
- 6Power
- 19Garbutt
- 7GilbeySubstituted forDaviesat 81'minutes
- 9GriggBooked at 90mins
- 17JacobsBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 14Gomez Garcia-Penche
- 15Flores
- 21Davies
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 25Powell
- 27Colclough
- 29Burke
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 17,750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 4, Wigan Athletic 3.
Booking
Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dan Burn.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 4, Wigan Athletic 3. Thomas Lam (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hildeberto Pereira.
Booking
William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Power.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Burke (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hildeberto Pereira.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan Athletic 3. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matt Mills replaces Pajtim Kasami.
Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Davies (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Alex Gilbey.
Attempt blocked. Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Burke.
Attempt saved. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Apostolos Vellios.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan Athletic 2. Oliver Burke (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a through ball.
Booking
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Craig Morgan.
Booking
Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Burke.
Attempt missed. Luke Burke (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Mancienne.
Booking
Thomas Lam (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Lam (Nottingham Forest).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Pajtim Kasami (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Oliver Burke (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Lam.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Wigan Athletic 2. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Nick Powell replaces Shaun MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Luke Burke replaces Yanic Wildschut.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Stephen Warnock.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hildeberto Pereira with a cross.
Penalty saved! Apostolos Vellios (Nottingham Forest) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.