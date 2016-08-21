West Ham United 1-0 Bournemouth

Michail Antonio scored his first goal of the season

Michail Antonio scored five minutes from time to give West Ham victory over Bournemouth in the first Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Antonio rose highest at the back post to head in Gokhan Tore's cross and decide a game of few chances.

The goal came eight minutes after Bournemouth's Harry Arter was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Cherries goalkeeper Artur Boruc saved well from Enner Valencia in the first half, while Adrian denied Joshua King.

Happy (new) homecoming

A club-record 56,977 supporters were in attendance as West Ham played their first league match at their new home, having left Upton Park at the end of last season.

As the players came on to the pitch, the traditional bubbles were blown in to the air and their club song played over the tannoy.

For the most part the home supporters were fairly quiet, though, with the vast arena meaning they are not as close to the pitch.

In fact, the noise levels were so low the travelling Bournemouth contingent chanted "is this the Emirates?" in reference to the atmosphere at Arsenal's stadium.

But having seen their team concede late in Monday's league defeat by Chelsea and Thursday's Europa League qualifying draw with Astra Giurgiu, the Hammers fans had a late goal of their own to cheer when Antonio nodded in.

West Ham full-backs Sam Byram (right) and Arthur Masuaku (left) pushed forward and played almost from the halfway line as Cheikhou Kouyate and Havard Nordtveit protected the two central defenders

South coast side's stuttering start

Bournemouth's start to the season will concern manager Eddie Howe. The Cherries have lost their opening two games to slip to the bottom of the table.

They created very little against West Ham and tested goalkeeper Adrian just twice through King - the second in stoppage time when the Spaniard got down well to save.

Club-record signing Jordon Ibe showed flashes of his talent with his direct running, but fluffed a big chance in the second half when he squared the ball rather than shooting when in front goal.

Once midfielder Arter was dismissed - his first yellow card for dissent towards the assistant referee, and second for dragging back Cheikhou Kouyate - Bournemouth dropped closer to their own area and were soon punished.

What they said:

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic: "It was difficult, we knew it would be. The guys did brilliantly. Bournemouth were better than us in the first 15 minutes of the second half but they didn't hurt us.

"We just deserved it. We were pushing and wanted it more. We're delighted to end the first game at this beautiful stadium with a win and a clean sheet."

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "It was a tight game with little goalmouth action. It was going to swing on a moment of brilliance or a mistake. Unfortunately the mistake for us was going down to 10 men.

"We've been told about dissent - it's been drilled into us. If we lose our discipline we could have a flurry of red cards. Unfortunately we fell victim to that. The first booking has really cost us."

