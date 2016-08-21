Sunderland 1-2 Middlesbrough

Two-goal hero Cristhian Stuani had never played in the Premier League before

Cristhian Stuani scored twice on his Premier League debut as Middlesbrough beat Sunderland in the first Wear-Tees league derby in seven and a half years.

Alvaro Negredo assisted both goals, with Stuani's opener a brilliant 25-yard effort into the top corner.

The Spaniard then unselfishly squared to Stuani for their second.

The Black Cats improved in the second half and Patrick van Aanholt gave them hope when he turned home after Brad Guzan parried Duncan Watmore's shot.

David Moyes' side had been booed off after a first half which saw them fail to test Boro debutant Guzan, replacing the injured Victor Valdes.

But after a second-half revival, they almost had a draw when Guzan fumbled another shot, but Donald Love turned the rebound wide.

Negredo continues impressive Boro start

Middlesbrough's summer signing of Negredo on loan, only a year after Valencia paid £21.25m for the striker from Manchester City, caused some surprise.

A haul of five goals in La Liga last season meant his £100,000-a-week wages would be a gamble for newly promoted Boro.

But a goal on his debut against Stoke was followed by another key performance. He set up the opener for Stuani, although the goal was very much of the Uruguayan's own making as he smashed home from distance.

Negredo only assisted three goals in 40 games for Valencia last season, but had his second of the day when he could have gone alone. The 31-year-old Spain striker had space to shoot but instead, with goalkeeper Vito Mannone braced to attempt a save, Negredo rolled it across to Stuani to fire home.

Alvaro Negredo played his part all over the pitch for Boro (his touches are on the right). For comparison, Sunderland's sole striker Jermain Defoe's touches are on the left

Game of two halves for Moyes

Steven Pienaar, who played under David Moyes at Everton, made his debut in the first half following his free transfer

Sunderland boss Moyes decided to start with Paddy McNair, usually a defender, in midfield alongside Jack Rodwell. And when they needed a tactical reshuffle following an injury to centre-back John O'Shea, it was Rodwell, rather than McNair who dropped back to defence.

But when Moyes scrapped that experiment at half-time and replaced McNair with midfielder Jeremain Lens, they made a game of it.

After the break they had more shots (14-3), more possession and more passes - having been behind on all of those counts in the first half.

But with 34-year-old debutant Steven Pienaar the only Sunderland player other than Jermain Defoe to have more than 10 Premier League goals in his career, they rarely looked like scoring - with the exception of Van Aanholt's goal.

Man of the match - Cristhian Stuani

Stuani had the fewest touches of all Boro's outfield players to play 90 minutes (45) but when two of those were goals, he was the man of the match

Manager reaction - 'We are at bare bones'

Sunderland boss David Moyes told BBC Sport: "I did not think we deserved to be 2-0 down at half-time. After we lost John O'Shea, we did not get quite sorted. We did not take some chances but they did.

"We played well, we had a great level of intensity but ran out with 10 minutes to go. We have so many young boys and are at the bare bones. The boys did try to win and score in the second half but were unlucky.

"I took positives from the first half, we played well. Overall, they were fine."

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "The most important thing as always is the points. It's always important to win, especially in a derby and for our crowd who have been waiting for this moment for a long time, so I'm pleased for the players and the crowd.

"The key was the first half. I told the players they would start at 150% but with players of the quality of Cristhian Stuani we were able to score a first goal like that which opened up the game.

"In the second half we had problems but that's normal. The players showed we are ready for the season. We are playing well, compact and with intensity so it was important to get points as quickly as possible."

Match stats - Stuani joins Rashford's club

Middlesbrough have won eight and drawn one of the nine competitive games that Cristhian Stuani has scored in for them. He scored the goal to clinch their promotion last season.

The Uruguayan became the 26th player to score at least two goals on their Premier League debut and the first since Marcus Rashford in February.

Alvaro Negredo assisted two goals in the same league appearance for the first time since September 2013 - in the Manchester derby.

This is the first matchday that all three newly promoted Premier League teams have won since 19-20 December 2015.

This result ended a run of 12 successive defeats away from home for Middlesbrough in the Premier League and was their first win on the road in the competition since November 2008 (v Aston Villa).

Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt (4) has scored more Premier League goals in 2016 than any other defender.

What's next for both clubs?

The North East rivals are both in EFL Cup second-round action on Wednesday. Boro go to Fulham, with the Black Cats hosting Shrewsbury.

Sunderland's next league game is at Southampton on Saturday, while Boro go to West Brom the next day.