Kieran Agard: MK Dons' Karl Robinson praises 'brave' signing after two-goal debut

Agard made 28 appearances for Bristol City last season, scoring three goals

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson praised new signing Kieran Agard after a debut brace against Millwall on Saturday.

Agard's quick-fire double, which secured a 2-2 draw, came after the Dons had gone 2-0 down in the first half.

The striker, 26, signed for the League One side from Bristol City for a club-record transfer fee on Thursday.

"He's explosive, he's brave, he's a goalscorer. He and Nicky Maynard are always a threat," Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Agard came into the side having not trained with his new team or played 90 minutes for four weeks, but made an immediate impact.

Robinson continued: "We changed our system a little bit to suit him, having Nicky alongside him took an awful lot of emphasis off Kieran.

"I've got six more players to add to this group. I've still got Ben Reeves, Dean Bowditch, Samir Carruthers, Chuks Aneke and two more signings.

"When you think what we've still got to come we're going to get better, we really are, we look good."

The Dons play Bradford City on Tuesday.