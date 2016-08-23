Crystal Palace 2-0 Blackpool

Scott Dann's opener was Crystal Palace's first goal this season

Crystal Palace's £27m record signing Christian Benteke made his debut as the Eagles beat Blackpool in the EFL Cup second round.

Centre-back Scott Dann drilled in the opener after Andros Townsend's cross fell to him in the box.

Connor Wickham, who replaced Benteke at half-time, got the second two minutes into the second half.

League Two side Blackpool's best effort was Jim McAlister's strike, cleared off the line by James McArthur.

Belgium international Benteke was busy throughout his first 45 minutes since joining from Liverpool on Saturday.

He had a header saved in the second minute and drilled a rebound into the side netting after a McArthur shot.

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, a summer signing from Marseille, and centre-back James Tomkins also made their first starts for Palace as they claimed a first win of the season after losing their opening two league games 1-0.