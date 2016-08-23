Crystal Palace 2-0 Blackpool

EFL Cup - Second Round
Crystal Palace2Blackpool0

Scott Dann
Scott Dann's opener was Crystal Palace's first goal this season

Crystal Palace's £27m record signing Christian Benteke made his debut as the Eagles beat Blackpool in the EFL Cup second round.

Centre-back Scott Dann drilled in the opener after Andros Townsend's cross fell to him in the box.

Connor Wickham, who replaced Benteke at half-time, got the second two minutes into the second half.

League Two side Blackpool's best effort was Jim McAlister's strike, cleared off the line by James McArthur.

Belgium international Benteke was busy throughout his first 45 minutes since joining from Liverpool on Saturday.

He had a header saved in the second minute and drilled a rebound into the side netting after a McArthur shot.

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, a summer signing from Marseille, and centre-back James Tomkins also made their first starts for Palace as they claimed a first win of the season after losing their opening two league games 1-0.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 30Mandanda
  • 34Kelly
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6Dann
  • 23Souaré
  • 7CabayeSubstituted forZahaat 73'minutes
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forLee Chung-yongat 61'minutes
  • 42Puncheon
  • 22Mutch
  • 10Townsend
  • 17BentekeSubstituted forWickhamat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 11Zaha
  • 14Lee Chung-yong
  • 19Fryers
  • 21Wickham
  • 24Anderson
  • 38Boateng

Blackpool

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Mellor
  • 16Nolan
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 23Daniel
  • 26Cain
  • 6Aimson
  • 4McAlisterSubstituted forHerronat 61'minutes
  • 31GnanduilletSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 70'minutes
  • 8PottsSubstituted forYeatesat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 9Cullen
  • 11Cameron
  • 12Letheren
  • 14Herron
  • 17Yeates
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
7,533

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Blackpool 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Blackpool 0.

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andros Townsend.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Cain.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha replaces Yohan Cabaye.

Foul by Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace).

John Herron (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.

Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Herron (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Armand Gnanduillet.

Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).

Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Chung-yong.

Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Yeates replaces Brad Potts.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Lee Chung-yong replaces James McArthur.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Jim McAlister.

Attempt missed. Will Aimson (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jim McAlister.

Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.

Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brad Potts with a cross.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James Tomkins.

Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).

Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andros Townsend following a corner.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

Foul by Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace).

Eddie Nolan (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

