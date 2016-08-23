Match ends, Peterborough United 1, Swansea City 3.
Peterborough United 1-3 Swansea City
-
- From the section Football
Oliver McBurnie scored twice on his debut as Swansea City made light work of Peterborough in their EFL Cup second-round tie.
Having made 10 changes from Saturday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Hull, the dominant Swans led 3-0 at half-time.
Jay Fulton headed them in front before 20-year-old striker McBurnie scored twice in two minutes.
Peterborough responded with Leonardo Da Silva Lopes' long-range strike but the League One side could not recover.
It was a confident display from Swansea, whose winger Jefferson Montero tormented the hosts' defenders.
He hit the bar with one early shot and provided the cross which led to Fulton's opener - but it was McBurnie who impressed most.
The Scotland youth international curled in an excellent first goal before seizing on a rebound to round Peterborough keeper Mark Tyler and finish into an empty net.
Da Silva Lopes' goal raised hope of a comeback for Peterborough, for whom Tom Nichols hit the post, but Swansea secured their passage to the third round.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 14Tyler
- 2Smith
- 4Bostwick
- 12Almeida Santos
- 3Hughes
- 11Maddison
- 8ForresterSubstituted forChettleat 74'minutes
- 15AndersonSubstituted forDa Silva Lopesat 58'minutes
- 7Edwards
- 10TaylorSubstituted forCoulthirstat 65'minutes
- 21Nichols
Substitutes
- 17Coulthirst
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 19Gormley
- 20White
- 23Chettle
- 26Henry
- 29Binnom-Williams
Swansea
- 13Nordfeldt
- 22Rangel
- 2AmatSubstituted forFernandezat 45'minutes
- 5van der Hoorn
- 3TaylorBooked at 45mins
- 7BrittonSubstituted forFerat 80'minutes
- 56Fulton
- 12Dyer
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 20Montero
- 62McBurnieSubstituted forLlorenteat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fer
- 9Llorente
- 17Barrow
- 23G Sigurdsson
- 25Tremmel
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,727
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 1, Swansea City 3.
Attempt saved. Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Marcus Maddison.
Attempt blocked. Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Chettle (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Tom Nichols (Peterborough United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Leroy Fer replaces Leon Britton.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Callum Chettle (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 1, Swansea City 3. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Mike van der Hoorn.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Callum Chettle replaces Chris Forrester.
Foul by Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).
Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Neil Taylor (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Foul by Jay Fulton (Swansea City).
Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Fernando Llorente replaces Oliver McBurnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Paul Taylor.
Attempt saved. Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jay Fulton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United).
Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes replaces Jermaine Anderson.
Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.