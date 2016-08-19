Lawro's Premier League predictions v Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson
-
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.
Lawro's opponents for this week's Premier League fixtures are comedians Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson, who are behind the Athletico Mince podcast.
Mortimer is a Middlesbrough fan, while Dawson supports Sunderland and they decided on their joint prediction for Sunday's Wear-Tees derby by each of them independently choosing how many goals their team would score.
|Premier League predictions - week 2
|Result
|Lawro
|Athletico Mince
|FRIDAY
|Man Utd v Southampton
|2-0
|2-0
|2-0
|SATURDAY
|Stoke v Man City
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|Burnley v Liverpool
|2-0
|0-2
|0-1
|Swansea v Hull
|0-2
|2-1
|0-0
|Tottenham v Crystal Palace
|1-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Watford v Chelsea
|1-2
|0-2
|0-3
|West Brom v Everton
|1-2
|1-1
|2-1
|Leicester v Arsenal
|0-0
|1-1
|1-1
|SUNDAY
|Sunderland v Middlesbrough
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|West Ham v Bournemouth
|1-0
|2-1
|0-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
On the opening weekend of the season, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 70 points.
He beat Stockport indie band Blossoms, who got three correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.
FRIDAY
Man Utd 2-0 Southampton
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Athletico Mince's prediction: 2-0
SATURDAY
Stoke 1-4 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-2
Burnley 2-0 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-1
Swansea 0-2 Hull
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-0
Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-0
Watford 1-2 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-3
West Brom 1-2 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Athletico Mince's prediction: 2-1
Leicester 0-0 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-1
SUNDAY
Sunderland 1-2 Middlesbrough
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Athletico Mince's prediction: 1-1
West Ham 1-0 Bournemouth
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Athletico Mince's prediction: 0-1
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
|Lawro v Guests
|P1
|W1
|D0
|L0
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|70
|Lawro (after one week)
|30
|Blossoms
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+2
|2
|Leicester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+13
|3
|Man City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+2
|4
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|5
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+14
|6
|Southampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+4
|7
|Middlesbrough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+2
|8
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+6
|9
|Burnley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+9
|10
|Everton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|11
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|12
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|13
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|14
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+6
|15
|Hull
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-11
|16
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-5
|17
|Watford
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-4
|18
|West Brom
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-11
|19
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-3
|20
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-3