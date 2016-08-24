Match ends, Sunderland 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Sunderland 1-0 Shrewsbury Town
Adnan Januzaj's first Sunderland goal was enough for Blacks Cats boss David Moyes to collect his first win in charge as they saw off League One side Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup second round.
Sunderland put in a disjointed display in front of a crowd of just 13,979 but won the game when Januzaj blasted in.
Steven Pienaar wasted the best chance of the first half while 17-year-old Joel Asoro went close twice.
Ivan Toney had Shrewsbury's best effort but was denied by Jordan Pickford.
Sunderland travel to QPR in round three.
After the match Sunderland confirmed that Atletico Madrid defender Javier Manquillo - who made 10 Premier League appearances on loan for Liverpool in 2014-15 - was having a medical with them.
Sunderland assistant Paul Bracewell:
"That's one of the reasons why the boss brought him [Januzaj] in. All of a sudden, he can turn, and it was a great finish to get a result on a tough night.
"It's a work in progress. Some things we were happy with and some things we weren't. He's got that ability to deliver something very special like that.
"We had a young team out tonight, one or two lads playing out of position as well. It was a tough game, but all in all the most important thing in the cup games is getting through."
Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon:
"To come here and be disappointed is a great measure of how we believe the team performed against a Premier League team, so I'm really, really proud of them.
"Of course, there's nothing for second place, but in terms of performance and coming up here and making sure that we represent this football club properly, I couldn't really have asked for any more, to be honest."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 13Pickford
- 22Love
- 19McNair
- 5Djilobodji
- 3van Aanholt
- 10Khazri
- 8Rodwell
- 20PienaarSubstituted forWatmoreat 61'minutes
- 46GoochBooked at 55mins
- 29Asoro
- 44Januzaj
Substitutes
- 14Watmore
- 25Robson
- 32Stryjek
- 34Robson
- 37Greenwood
- 39Honeyman
- 45Robson
Shrewsbury
- 1Leutwiler
- 24El-Abd
- 4McGivern
- 5Lancashire
- 2Riley
- 8Ogogo
- 18DeeganBooked at 7mins
- 12Brown
- 16SarcevicBooked at 29minsSubstituted forO'Brienat 64'minutes
- 10DoddsSubstituted forManganat 73'minutes
- 9ToneySubstituted forWaringat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Black
- 11O'Brien
- 19Mangan
- 20Leitch-Smith
- 21Halstead
- 22El Ouriachi
- 27Waring
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 13,979
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Shrewsbury Town).
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Shrewsbury Town).
Oliver Lancashire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. George Waring (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay in match Joel Asoro (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Oliver Lancashire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paddy McNair (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Oliver Lancashire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. George Waring replaces Ivan Toney.
Attempt blocked. Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Oliver Lancashire (Shrewsbury Town).
Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Donald Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Andy Mangan replaces Louis Dodds.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Sunderland).
Joe Riley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Papy Djilobodji.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jim O'Brien replaces Antoni Sarcevic.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Duncan Watmore replaces Steven Pienaar.
Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Joel Asoro (Sunderland).
Gary Deegan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Lynden Gooch.
Booking
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.