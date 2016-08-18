Jamie Chamberlain: Torquay United sign trialist forward
National League side Torquay United have signed forward Jamie Chamberlain following a successful trial.
The 26-year-old, who has trained with the Gulls since the end of last season, has agreed non-contract terms.
Chamberlain spent much of last season playing in the eighth tier of English football with Southern League Division One South & West side Bideford.
"He's the type of raw player that can always pop up with a goal," said Torquay player-manager Kevin Nicholson.
