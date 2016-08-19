Leicester's Craig Shakespeare is named England first-team coach

Craig Shakespeare helped Claudio Ranieri guide Leicester to the Premier League title last season

Leicester City assistant manager Craig Shakespeare has been appointed England first-team coach, to work alongside new boss Sam Allardyce.

The 52-year-old will keep his role with the Foxes after helping them win the Premier League title last season.

England's first qualifier for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is against Slovakia in Trnava on 4 September.

"Craig will be a tremendous asset. I'm grateful to Leicester for their help in making this happen," said Allardyce.

Shakespeare said: "Leicester have been really good to me. I am sure the international experience I get from being alongside Sam and [assistant manager] Sammy Lee will add to my work at the club."