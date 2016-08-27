Lawro's Premier League predictions v Olympic champion Laura Trott

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of different guests.

Lawro's opponent for this week's Premier League fixtures is four-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Trott.

Trott is a Tottenham fan and told BBC Sport: "My mum and dad support Spurs but my sister supported Arsenal because my granddad was a Gunners fan.

"You know how it is with siblings - I just chose the team my sister didn't like."

Premier League predictions - week 3 Result Lawro Laura SATURDAY Tottenham v Liverpool 1-1 1-1 2-1 Chelsea v Burnley 3-0 2-0 2-1 Crystal Palace v Bournemouth 1-1 2-1 1-0 Everton v Stoke 1-0 2-0 2-1 Leicester v Swansea 2-1 2-0 1-0 Southampton v Sunderland 1-1 1-1 1-2 Watford v Arsenal 1-3 0-2 1-0 Hull v Man Utd 0-1 0-2 0-2 SUNDAY West Brom v Middlesbrough 0-0 2-0 1-2 Man City v West Ham 3-1 2-0 1-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Last week, Lawro got six correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 90 points.

He beat comedians Bob Mortimer and Andy Dawson, who got four correct results, with one perfect score, for a total of 70 points.

Total scores after week 2 Lawro 160 Guests 100

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Laura's prediction: 2-1

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Laura's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Everton 1-0 Stoke

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Laura's prediction: 2-1

Leicester 2-1 Swansea

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Southampton 1-1 Sunderland

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Laura's prediction: 1-2

Watford 1-3 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Hull 0-1 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Laura's prediction: 0-2

SUNDAY

West Brom 0-0 Middlesbrough (13:30 BST)

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Laura's prediction: 1-2

Man City 3-1 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P2 W2 D0 L0

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 80 Lawro (average after two weeks) 70 Athletico Mince 30 Blossoms