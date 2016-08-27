Sheffield United 2-1 Oxford United

Sheffield United got their first win of the season as goals from Billy Sharp and James Wilson cancelled out a Kane Hemmings opener to give them victory over Oxford United.

Oxford took the lead through Hemmings in the 16th minute after United keeper Simon Moore could only parry a long-range Liam Sercombe into the path of the onrushing striker.

United looked for a reply and Kieron Freeman was unlucky to see his effort deflect over the bar after a mazy run and pass by Mark Duffy.

Matt Done then had a low drive from inside the area pushed away by a strong Simon Eastwood hand.

In the 52nd minute, a first-time effort from John Lundstram from the edge of the box was parried away by Moore after a clever free-kick routine by the visitors.

United equalised in the 65th minute as Sharp buried a Matt Done cross from close range.

And the home side then took the lead as an in-swinging free-kick by Duffy was headed in by Wilson with 17 minutes remaining.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

