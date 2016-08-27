Match ends, Coventry City 1, Northampton Town 1.
Coventry City 1-1 Northampton Town
Veteran Marcus Tudgay struck to earn Coventry a draw with former hosts Northampton at Sixfields.
The Cobblers - who allowed Coventry to groundshare for a season two years ago - looked as if they were destined to take their first League One win of the season when Harry Beautyman put them in front on the half hour.
Beautyman started the move in midfield and was in the area to turn home Matty Taylor's shot.
Coventry, also without a victory, only had themselves to blame after failing to convert pressure into goals.
But the introduction of Jodi Jones from the bench turned the game back in their favour and the youngster's left-foot cross in the 63rd minute set up Tudgay to put the home team back on level terms.
The winger could easily have won the game when his volley was well saved by keeper Adam Smith.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
REACTION: Coventry City manager Tony Mowbray speaks to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Line-ups
Coventry
- 23Charles-Cook
- 2Willis
- 4Turnbull
- 29HarriesSubstituted forBigirimanaat 72'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 30Kelly-Evans
- 13Gadzhev
- 12McCannBooked at 81mins
- 15Page
- 17SordellBooked at 51minsSubstituted forReidat 67'minutes
- 9AgyeiSubstituted forJonesat 57'minutes
- 20Tudgay
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 5Bigirimana
- 8Lameiras
- 10Jones
- 11Reid
- 18Ricketts
- 24Haynes
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 2MoloneyBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 75'minutes
- 6Zakuani
- 5Diamond
- 3BuchananBooked at 65mins
- 12McCourtBooked at 84mins
- 31Taylor
- 16BeautymanBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHooperat 67'minutes
- 21O'TooleBooked at 43minsSubstituted forD'Athat 60'minutes
- 11Gorré
- 10RevellBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7D'Ath
- 9Richards
- 18Phillips
- 19Sonupe
- 22Nyatanga
- 26Cornell
- 30Hooper
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 10,022
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Northampton Town 1.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Lawson D'Ath (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dion Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenji Gorré (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alex Revell (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan Willis (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Revell (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. JJ Hooper (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Dion Kelly-Evans.
Attempt missed. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Aaron Phillips (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Matthew Taylor (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Northampton Town).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Zander Diamond.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Jodi Jones (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Taylor (Northampton Town).
Booking
Chris McCann (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Revell (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McCann (Coventry City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dion Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Kenji Gorré (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Aaron Phillips replaces Brendon Moloney.
Booking
Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gael Bigirimana (Coventry City).
Matthew Taylor (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Marcus Tudgay (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jodi Jones (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Gael Bigirimana replaces Cian Harries.